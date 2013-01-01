เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

Untuk memaksimalkan layanan, mohon perbaharui browser anda secara bebas biaya. Cukup klik pada ikon ini.

Ruangan
Para Profesional
Majalah
DIY
Daftar sebagai Profesional
Premium
Keluar
Lighthouse Architect Indonesia
Arsitek di Medan
Selayang pandang 26Proyek (26) 0Buku Ide (0)
Tinjauan (0)
edit edit in admin Minta tinjauan Proyek baru
Minta tinjauan Sunting profil

Proyek

Proyek baru
  • Go Premium
    • Apartemen City View Mrs. M, Lighthouse Architect Indonesia Lighthouse Architect Indonesia Kamar Tidur Gaya Kolonial
    Apartemen City View Mrs. M, Lighthouse Architect Indonesia Lighthouse Architect Indonesia Ruang Keluarga Gaya Kolonial
    Apartemen City View Mrs. M, Lighthouse Architect Indonesia Lighthouse Architect Indonesia Ruang Makan Gaya Kolonial
    +11
    Apartemen City View Mrs. M
    Apartemen City View Mr.H, Lighthouse Architect Indonesia Lighthouse Architect Indonesia Ruang Keluarga Gaya Kolonial
    Apartemen City View Mr.H, Lighthouse Architect Indonesia Lighthouse Architect Indonesia Ruang Makan Gaya Kolonial
    Apartemen City View Mr.H, Lighthouse Architect Indonesia Lighthouse Architect Indonesia Dapur Gaya Kolonial
    +10
    Apartemen City View Mr.H
    M House CEMARA KUTA, Lighthouse Architect Indonesia Lighthouse Architect Indonesia Ruang Keluarga Modern
    M House CEMARA KUTA, Lighthouse Architect Indonesia Lighthouse Architect Indonesia Ruang Keluarga Modern
    M House CEMARA KUTA, Lighthouse Architect Indonesia Lighthouse Architect Indonesia Ruang Makan Modern
    +11
    M House CEMARA KUTA
    A.B. Tuasan House, Lighthouse Architect Indonesia Lighthouse Architect Indonesia Kamar Tidur Modern
    A.B. Tuasan House, Lighthouse Architect Indonesia Lighthouse Architect Indonesia Kamar Tidur Modern
    A.B. Tuasan House, Lighthouse Architect Indonesia Lighthouse Architect Indonesia Kamar Tidur Modern
    +7
    A.B. Tuasan House
    The Secret House, Lighthouse Architect Indonesia Lighthouse Architect Indonesia Kamar Tidur Klasik
    The Secret House, Lighthouse Architect Indonesia Lighthouse Architect Indonesia Kamar Tidur Klasik
    The Secret House, Lighthouse Architect Indonesia Lighthouse Architect Indonesia Ruang Ganti Klasik
    +8
    The Secret House
    FT house polonia, Lighthouse Architect Indonesia Lighthouse Architect Indonesia Ruang Keluarga Klasik
    FT house polonia, Lighthouse Architect Indonesia Lighthouse Architect Indonesia Ruang Keluarga Klasik
    FT house polonia, Lighthouse Architect Indonesia Lighthouse Architect Indonesia Ruang Keluarga Klasik
    +11
    FT house polonia
    Tunjukkan semua proyek 26

    Matthew 5:13-16

    Salt and Light 

    13 “You are the salt of the earth. But if the salt loses its saltiness, how can it be made salty again? It is no longer good for anything, except to be thrown out and trampled underfoot. 

    14 “You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden.15 Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead they put it on its stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house. 16 In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.

    Layanan
    • Architectural Design
    • Exterior & Interior Design
    • Build & Construction.
    Area layanan
    • Medan city & Nearby
    • Sumatra & South East Asia.
    Penghargaan perusahaan
    Arbby Design Award 2012.
    Alamat
    Komplek Multatuli Blok A 10, Medan.
    20151 Medan
    Indonesia
    +62-81370344532 lighthousearchitectindonesia.onuniverse.com
      Add SEO element