Wisma Sehati is the leading provider of high quality building materials in Indonesia since 1976. Since our inception 40 years ago, we grew from a one-man one-shop operation to an impressive 6 showrooms and 4 hectares of warehouse space.
Our products include porcelain and ceramic tiles, sanitary ware, fittings and bathroom accessories, laminate flooring and wallpaper. Our partners include established partners from Europe, USA and China such as Kohler, Hansgrohe, Porcelanosa, many of whom began partnering with us over 30 years ago – a true testimony of the ongoing trust our partners placed in Wisma Sehati.
Where you can get the best value is still at the core of everything we do. We have grown our business through the support of our customers who range from residential homes to malls and airports all across Indonesia and who continue to trust Wisma Sehati to deliver the best quality products, latest designs, excellent service and of course – the best value.
- Penghargaan perusahaan
- ISH 2008 PHARO Champion of the Year (Gold) by Hansgrohe
- ISH 2009 Best Asia Hansgrohe Sales Development (Platinum) by Hansgrohe
- ISH 2009 Best Asia Pharo Sales Development (Platinum) by Hansgrohe
- ISH 2011 Core Range Sales Development (Gold) by Hansgrohe
- ISH 2011 AXOR Brand Sales Development (Gold) by Hansgrohe
- ISH 2011 Retail Sales Development (Gold) by Hansgrohe
- ISH 2011 PuraVida Market Introduction (Silver) by Hansgrohe
- ISH 2013 Retail Sales Development (Platinum) by Hansgrohe
- ISH 2013 New Product Market Introduction – Raindance Select by Hansgrohe
- ISH 2013 Best New Showroom by Hansgrohe
- ISH 2013 Project Sales Development (Gold) by Hansgrohe
- Aug 2014 1st Winner The Best Exhibition Booth at Grand City Surabaya
- Aug 2014 15 Years Service Award in Recognition for Long Term Partnership & Support for Kohler Business in The Asia Pacific Region
- 2014 Annual Excellent Retail Development Award-Asia by Kohler
- ISH 2015 New Product Market Introduction (Gold) by Hansgrohe
- ISH 2015 Project Sales Development (Gold) by Hansgrohe
- Alamat
Jl. Arteri Mangga Dua Komplek Bahan Bangunan Blok F4 No.4-5
10730 Jakarta
Indonesia
+62-216013303 www.wismasehati.com