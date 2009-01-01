Wisma Sehati is the leading provider of high quality building materials in Indonesia since 1976. Since our inception 40 years ago, we grew from a one-man one-shop operation to an impressive 6 showrooms and 4 hectares of warehouse space.

Our products include porcelain and ceramic tiles, sanitary ware, fittings and bathroom accessories, laminate flooring and wallpaper. Our partners include established partners from Europe, USA and China such as Kohler, Hansgrohe, Porcelanosa, many of whom began partnering with us over 30 years ago – a true testimony of the ongoing trust our partners placed in Wisma Sehati.

Where you can get the best value is still at the core of everything we do. We have grown our business through the support of our customers who range from residential homes to malls and airports all across Indonesia and who continue to trust Wisma Sehati to deliver the best quality products, latest designs, excellent service and of course – the best value.