Roemah Cantik
Arsitek Interior di Palembang
    • Perencanaan dan Design Komplek Pergudangan Sriwijaya Palembang, Roemah Cantik Roemah Cantik
    Perencanaan dan Design Komplek Pergudangan Sriwijaya Palembang, Roemah Cantik Roemah Cantik
    Perencanaan dan Design Komplek Pergudangan Sriwijaya Palembang, Roemah Cantik Roemah Cantik
    +3
    Perencanaan dan Design Komplek Pergudangan Sriwijaya Palembang
    Interior Kantor Marketing FWD Life Indonesia, Roemah Cantik Roemah Cantik Living roomAccessories & decoration Orange
    Interior Kantor Marketing FWD Life Indonesia, Roemah Cantik Roemah Cantik Study/officeAccessories & decoration Orange
    Interior Kantor Marketing FWD Life Indonesia, Roemah Cantik Roemah Cantik Office spaces & stores Orange
    +2
    Interior Kantor Marketing FWD Life Indonesia
    Marketing Gallery, Roemah Cantik Roemah Cantik Museum Gaya Asia Batu Bata Yellow
    Marketing Gallery, Roemah Cantik Roemah Cantik Museum Gaya Asia Batu Bata Yellow
    Marketing Gallery, Roemah Cantik Roemah Cantik Museum Gaya Asia Batu Bata Yellow
    +2
    Marketing Gallery
    Design Kelenteng Dewi Mazu, Roemah Cantik Roemah Cantik Amber/Gold
    Design Kelenteng Dewi Mazu, Roemah Cantik Roemah Cantik
    Design Kelenteng Dewi Mazu
    Interior & Exterior Design Pempek Candy Palembang, Roemah Cantik Roemah Cantik
    Interior & Exterior Design Pempek Candy Palembang, Roemah Cantik Roemah Cantik
    Interior & Exterior Design Pempek Candy Palembang, Roemah Cantik Roemah Cantik
    +2
    Interior & Exterior Design Pempek Candy Palembang
    Kids Toilet (Toilet Anak), Roemah Cantik Roemah Cantik
    Kids Toilet (Toilet Anak), Roemah Cantik Roemah Cantik
    Kids Toilet (Toilet Anak), Roemah Cantik Roemah Cantik
    +19
    Kids Toilet (Toilet Anak)
    Tunjukkan semua proyek 7

    Roemah Cantik was established in 2010. Roemah Cantik  is a distinguished Service Provider engaged in offering Interior Contractor Services in Palembang. The services offered by us include Flooring, Wall Decor Services, Ceiling Décor Services, Partitions, Interior Decor Services, Exterior Decor Services. In addition, we also provide our clients Civil Works & Construction Services. Our services are widely appreciated for creativity, accurate planning, and timely execution.Projects are being managed by experienced engineer and supervisors along with the strong skilled force in civil experts, Skilled Carpenters, Gypsum work,  Soft furnishing, Electrical, Flooring, Built in Furniture, Painting and Fabrication,etc.We provide professional service to client’s satisfaction by providing service excellence, honoring deadlines, and attention to every detail.

    Layanan
    Architecture Interior Designer and Contractor
    Area layanan
    Indonesia,Malaysia, dan Singapore
    Alamat
    Jalan Sekip Lrg. Hanan
    30128 Palembang
    Indonesia
    +62-8117889109 interiorkontraktor.weebly.com
