ARAT Design
Arsitek Interior di Dki Jakarta
    • Rumah Kelapa Gading, ARAT Design ARAT Design Rumah Modern
    Rumah Kelapa Gading, ARAT Design ARAT Design Rumah Modern
    Rumah Kelapa Gading, ARAT Design ARAT Design Atap
    +4
    Rumah Kelapa Gading
    Loco Moco, ARAT Design ARAT Design Bandara Gaya Rustic
    Loco Moco, ARAT Design ARAT Design Bandara Gaya Rustic
    Loco Moco, ARAT Design ARAT Design Bandara Gaya Rustic
    +5
    Loco Moco
    Pagar Huni Residence, ARAT Design ARAT Design Rumah Minimalis
    Pagar Huni Residence, ARAT Design ARAT Design Rumah Minimalis
    Pagar Huni Residence, ARAT Design ARAT Design Ruang Keluarga Minimalis
    +5
    Pagar Huni Residence
    Imran Office, ARAT Design ARAT Design Ruang Studi/Kantor Minimalis
    Imran Office, ARAT Design ARAT Design Ruang Studi/Kantor Minimalis
    Imran Office, ARAT Design ARAT Design Koridor & Tangga Minimalis
    +5
    Imran Office
    Throwback 90's Coffee, ARAT Design ARAT Design Bandara Gaya Industrial Multicolored
    Throwback 90's Coffee, ARAT Design ARAT Design Bandara Gaya Industrial Multicolored
    Throwback 90's Coffee, ARAT Design ARAT Design Bandara Gaya Industrial Multicolored
    +2
    Throwback 90's Coffee
    Monogram Asia Space, ARAT Design ARAT Design Bandara Gaya Industrial
    Monogram Asia Space, ARAT Design ARAT Design Bandara Gaya Industrial
    Monogram Asia Space, ARAT Design ARAT Design Bandara Gaya Industrial
    +6
    Monogram Asia Space

    ARAT Design is Indonesian based Design Firm that focus on nurturing growth in Brands & Spaces.  We believe our Core Task as a Designer is to be the Creative Partner by solving Creative Problems & Take Effective Decision. And by doing so, we could help our self and our partner gain Leadership by Design.

    Layanan
    Interior Design | Arsitektur | Design & Build
    Area layanan
    Indonesia dan DKI Jakarta
    Alamat
    Ruko Golden Plaza Blok A No. 14, Lantai 3. Jl RS Fatmawati No.15, Gandaria, Jakarta
    12420 Dki Jakarta
    Indonesia
    +62-2127650772 aryoatmojo.com
