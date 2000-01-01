เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

Mendekor
Interior Desainer dan Dekorator di Tangerang
Tinjauan (9)
Proyek

    • Andrew SMS, Mendekor Mendekor Kantor & Toko Modern
    Andrew SMS, Mendekor Mendekor Kantor & Toko Modern
    Andrew SMS, Mendekor Mendekor Kantor & Toko Modern
    +5
    Andrew SMS
    NAK Booth, Mendekor Mendekor Kantor & Toko Modern Green
    NAK Booth, Mendekor Mendekor Kantor & Toko Modern Yellow
    NAK Booth, Mendekor Mendekor Kantor & Toko Modern Green
    NAK Booth
    Andrew SOGO, Mendekor Mendekor Kantor & Toko Modern
    Andrew SOGO, Mendekor Mendekor Kantor & Toko Modern
    Andrew SOGO, Mendekor Mendekor Kantor & Toko Modern
    +3
    Andrew SOGO
    NEST Reflexology & Spa, Mendekor Mendekor Kantor & Toko Modern Bambu Brown
    NEST Reflexology & Spa, Mendekor Mendekor Kantor & Toko Modern Brown
    NEST Reflexology & Spa, Mendekor Mendekor Kantor & Toko Modern Brown
    +8
    NEST Reflexology & Spa
    Edison House, Mendekor Mendekor Kamar Tidur Modern Kayu Lapis Grey
    Edison House, Mendekor Mendekor Kamar Tidur Modern Kayu Buatan White
    Edison House, Mendekor Mendekor Dapur Modern Kayu Buatan White
    +4
    Edison House

    Mendekor is here to help you turn your dream spaces into reality, from residential to commercial. Our complete services including consultation, design development, furniture design and construction. We believe that great design is not just appealing to the eyes, but also need to be functional and share positive vibes to the users.

    Our team is composed of highly trained, experienced and passionate people, who will deliver an optimum and first class service to our clients.

    Layanan
    Interior Design,Furniture Design, dan Construction
    Area layanan
    Indonesia
    Alamat
    Green Lake City, Rukan Fresh Market Blok A No. 12
    15148 Tangerang
    Indonesia
    +62-81311501711 mendekor.com

    Tinjauan

    MUHAMMAD DAHNIAL HASAN HAMDANI
    Seleksi item lengkap dan range harga luas, recommended.
    6 bulan yang lalu
    Dini Dwi Lestari
    Yang lagi cari produk dekorasi langsung aja kesini ya bagus2 barangnya
    6 bulan yang lalu
    Hazelzaidane
    Produk yang dijual unik unik, terjangkau dan jelas estetika serta kualitas nya. Seneng bisa nemuin toko kaya gini, fully reccomended!.
    9 bulan yang lalu
