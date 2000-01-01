Mendekor is here to help you turn your dream spaces into reality, from residential to commercial. Our complete services including consultation, design development, furniture design and construction. We believe that great design is not just appealing to the eyes, but also need to be functional and share positive vibes to the users.
Our team is composed of highly trained, experienced and passionate people, who will deliver an optimum and first class service to our clients.
- Layanan
- Interior Design,Furniture Design, dan Construction
- Area layanan
- Indonesia
- Alamat
-
Green Lake City, Rukan Fresh Market Blok A No. 12
15148 Tangerang
Indonesia
+62-81311501711 mendekor.com