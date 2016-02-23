Equator Architect is a Indonesia based team of architects specialized in design and build. Our project currently consist of house, office, restaurant and resort through Jakarta, Tangerang and Lombok.
Equator Architect provides new ideas and concepts with deep analysis on how to design a sustainable project through ages. We architects find the freedom to change and design the urban into a better form.
- Layanan
- Desain Arsitektur dan Interior
- Area layanan
- Jakarta
- Alamat
-
Jl. Duri Intan V Blok G1 No.152
11510 Jakarta
Indonesia
+62-8979785859 equator-architect.wixsite.com/equator-architect