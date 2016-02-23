เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

    Freddy's House in Citra Garden
    Freddy's House in Citra Garden, Equator.Architect Equator.Architect Rumah Minimalis
    Freddy's House in Citra Garden, Equator.Architect Equator.Architect Rumah Minimalis
    +3
    Freddy's House in Citra Garden
    Vicky's House in Taman Palem
    Vicky's House in Taman Palem, Equator.Architect Equator.Architect Rumah Minimalis
    Vicky's House in Taman Palem, Equator.Architect Equator.Architect Rumah Minimalis
    +1
    Vicky's House in Taman Palem
    NET TV Media Command Studio & Pantry​
    NET TV Media Command Studio & Pantry​, Equator.Architect Equator.Architect Kantor & Toko Modern
    NET TV Media Command Studio & Pantry​, Equator.Architect Equator.Architect Kantor & Toko Modern
    +3
    NET TV Media Command Studio & Pantry​
    Restoran Ayam Kluruk
    Restoran Ayam Kluruk, Equator.Architect Equator.Architect Bandara Minimalis
    Restoran Ayam Kluruk, Equator.Architect Equator.Architect Bandara Minimalis
    Restoran Ayam Kluruk
    Sailor Barbershop
    Sailor Barbershop, Equator.Architect Equator.Architect Bandara Gaya Mediteran
    Sailor Barbershop, Equator.Architect Equator.Architect Bandara Gaya Mediteran
    +1
    Sailor Barbershop
    Canteen of STPI (Sekolah Tinggi Penerbangan Indonesia)
    Canteen of STPI (Sekolah Tinggi Penerbangan Indonesia), Equator.Architect Equator.Architect
    Canteen of STPI (Sekolah Tinggi Penerbangan Indonesia), Equator.Architect Equator.Architect
    Canteen of STPI (Sekolah Tinggi Penerbangan Indonesia)
    Tunjukkan semua proyek 9

    Equator Architect is a Indonesia based team of architects specialized in design and build. Our project currently consist of house, office, restaurant and resort through Jakarta, Tangerang and Lombok.

    Equator Architect provides new ideas and concepts with deep analysis on how to design a sustainable project through ages. We architects find the freedom to change and design the urban into a better form.

    Layanan
    Desain Arsitektur dan Interior
    Area layanan
    Jakarta
    Alamat
    Jl. Duri Intan V Blok G1 No.152
    11510 Jakarta
    Indonesia
    +62-8979785859 equator-architect.wixsite.com/equator-architect
