Ardea Architects
Arsitek di Semarang
    • Ardea is Established in 2015, has a relevant experience in various typology from simple to complex. we work together simultaneously with a client to create great and fresh idea. with our research approach we can help the client to reach the maximum building efficiency in all aspects.

    our experience in residential, hospitality and leisure, education, cultural and medical has been proven through our works until now

    Layanan
    Architectural design,Building Efficiency, dan Feasibility Analysis
    Area layanan
    • Based Indonesia and Myanmar we do service to all around the world
    • Semarang
    Penghargaan perusahaan
    • 1st Prize Medical Center RSUP Kariadi Semarang
    • Delegation of Indonesia For Diaspora in Myanmar,Yangoon
    • 1st Prize Central Library of Universitas Negri Malang, Malang, Indonesia
    • Big 12 Reimagine Passer Baroe by Governor DKI Jakarta
    • Lecture at Unika Soegijapranata as a Key Speaker
    Alamat
    50125 Semarang
    Indonesia
    +62-81901056051 ardea-architects.wixsite.com/ardea
