Interval Architect is a full service architectural firm that specializes in integrating all elements of design: interiors, architecture and landscape.
We take on clients and projects that require a high level of design sensitivity, technical expertise and hands on principal involvement, regardless of the scale.
- Layanan
- Design & Build
- Area layanan
- Indonesia dan Bandung
- Alamat
-
Jl. Terusan Babakan Jeruk 8A no 6
4444444 Bandung
Indonesia
+62-817181718 intervalarchitects.wixsite.com/interval