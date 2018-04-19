เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

Untuk memaksimalkan layanan, mohon perbaharui browser anda secara bebas biaya. Cukup klik pada ikon ini.

Ruangan
Para Profesional
Majalah
DIY
Daftar sebagai Profesional
Premium
Keluar
Monolog Space Design
Arsitek Interior di Jakarta
Selayang pandang 0Proyek (0) 0Buku Ide (0)
Tinjauan (0)
edit edit in admin Minta tinjauan Proyek baru
Minta tinjauan Sunting profil
Proyek baru
  • Go Premium
    • Monolog Space Design
    Monolog Space Design
    Monolog Space Design
    +7
    Klik untuk menyelesaikan
    "MONOLOG" is an Indonesian terms for Monologue, is a speech presented by a single character. We believe that every space is unique and have their own story. They have a different purpose and personality, thus they give us a unique spatial experience. As a passionate interior design team, we offers a customised and specific range of design based on client's personal preferences. We believe that every space is a representation of our clients. Every single elements in the space is a representation of the client's needs, behaviour, personality, and purpose. Therefore, Monolog Space Design always seek a good communication and relationship with our client, and create a unique and aestheticaly pleasing spatial design.
    Layanan
    Interior Design and Build
    Area layanan
    Jakarta barat
    Alamat
    Jl Tss Raya No 15 A
    11270 Jakarta
    Indonesia
    +62-81297798823 www.studio-msd.com
      Add SEO element