"MONOLOG" is an Indonesian terms for Monologue, is a speech presented by a single character. We believe that every space is unique and have their own story. They have a different purpose and personality, thus they give us a unique spatial experience. As a passionate interior design team, we offers a customised and specific range of design based on client's personal preferences. We believe that every space is a representation of our clients. Every single elements in the space is a representation of the client's needs, behaviour, personality, and purpose. Therefore, Monolog Space Design always seek a good communication and relationship with our client, and create a unique and aestheticaly pleasing spatial design.

