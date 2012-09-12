BAMA is a company engaged in the field of architectural consultants & contractors. Led by two architect Ir. Halim Agung & Ruben Hardjanto, ST., MM., BAMA developing several projects residential, apartment, commercial and office areas at both the interior and exterior of the building. We understand and care about the needs and expectations of our clients so that we deliver quality design solutions and the best result in accordance with the expectations of the client. Some projects was also published in various architectural magazine.