BAMA
Arsitek di Jakarta
    • K20 House, BAMA BAMA Atap datar Batu Bata Beige
    K20 House, BAMA BAMA Atap datar Batu Bata Beige
    K20 House, BAMA BAMA Halaman depan Batu Green
    +6
    K20 House
    MP17 Apartment, BAMA BAMA Ruang Keluarga Modern Kayu Wood effect
    MP17 Apartment, BAMA BAMA Ruang Makan Modern Kayu Buatan Grey
    MP17 Apartment, BAMA BAMA Ruang Keluarga Modern Keramik Grey
    +7
    MP17 Apartment
    VMM Residence, BAMA BAMA Rumah Tropis
    VMM Residence, BAMA BAMA Pintu
    VMM Residence, BAMA BAMA Rumah Tropis
    +5
    VMM Residence
    I Care Library, BAMA BAMA Koridor & Tangga Modern
    I Care Library, BAMA BAMA Koridor & Tangga Modern
    I Care Library, BAMA BAMA Koridor & Tangga Modern
    +1
    I Care Library
    BP Residence, BAMA BAMA Ruang Keluarga Modern
    BP Residence, BAMA BAMA Kamar Tidur Modern
    BP Residence, BAMA BAMA Rumah Modern
    +1
    BP Residence
    CBR House, BAMA BAMA Koridor & Tangga Tropis
    CBR House, BAMA BAMA Rumah Tropis
    CBR House, BAMA BAMA Taman Tropis
    +4
    CBR House
    BAMA is a company engaged in the field of architectural consultants & contractors. Led by two architect Ir. Halim Agung & Ruben Hardjanto, ST., MM., BAMA developing several projects residential, apartment, commercial and office areas at both the interior and exterior of the building. We understand and care about the needs and expectations of our clients so that we deliver quality design solutions and the best result in accordance with the expectations of the client. Some projects was also published in various architectural magazine.

    Layanan
    Konsultan Arsitektur dan Kontraktor
    Area layanan
    Arsitektur dan Jakarta Selatan
    Penghargaan perusahaan
    • Publication:
    • Majalah IAI (Ikatan Arsitek Indonesia)
    • Judul : Rumah Tropis
    • Proyek : Villa Melati Mas
    • Majalah Laras
    • Judul : Laras edisi April 2012
    • Proyek : Villa Melati Mas
    • Majalah Asri
    • Judul : Asri edisi Juli 2012
    • Proyek : Setra Duta
    • Tunjukkan semua penghargaan 12
    Alamat
    Jalan Warung Jati Timur Raya No. 27 E
    12740 Jakarta
    Indonesia
    +62-217900770 www.bama-architect.com
