BAMA is a company engaged in the field of architectural consultants & contractors. Led by two architect Ir. Halim Agung & Ruben Hardjanto, ST., MM., BAMA developing several projects residential, apartment, commercial and office areas at both the interior and exterior of the building. We understand and care about the needs and expectations of our clients so that we deliver quality design solutions and the best result in accordance with the expectations of the client. Some projects was also published in various architectural magazine.
- Publication:
- Majalah IAI (Ikatan Arsitek Indonesia)
- Judul : Rumah Tropis
- Proyek : Villa Melati Mas
- Majalah Laras
- Judul : Laras edisi April 2012
- Proyek : Villa Melati Mas
- Majalah Asri
- Judul : Asri edisi Juli 2012
- Proyek : Setra Duta
Jalan Warung Jati Timur Raya No. 27 E
12740 Jakarta
Indonesia
+62-217900770 www.bama-architect.com