Nuansa Studio Architect
Arsitek di Tangerang
    • Japanese Resto, Nuansa Studio Architect Nuansa Studio Architect
    Japanese Resto, Nuansa Studio Architect Nuansa Studio Architect
    Japanese Resto, Nuansa Studio Architect Nuansa Studio Architect
    Japanese Resto
    Villa Resort, Nuansa Studio Architect Nuansa Studio Architect Atap datar Beton Bertulang White
    Villa Resort, Nuansa Studio Architect Nuansa Studio Architect Dinding & Lantai Modern Beton Bertulang White
    Villa Resort, Nuansa Studio Architect Nuansa Studio Architect Atap datar Beton Bertulang White
    Villa Resort

    Nuansa Studio ARCHITECT is an architecture firm based in Tangerang.

    Our Slogan: With a mature design concept, manifestation of building architecture. Besides to maximize of proportional function space, also can present a comfortable place and deliver a special image of the building and its owner. Our Vision: To meet all the needs and expectations of every client by offering excellent professional customer service, advanced quality and increased confidence and flexibility to let clients get greater value from our services. Our commitment: Client satisfaction realized by deliver good design, with focus on effective cost, effective quality and effective timeline.

    Layanan
    Arsitektur,Interior Desain, dan Built
    Area layanan
    Indonesia Raya dan Tangerang
    Alamat
    Permata Icon, Blok C6/4, Cadas – Tangerang
    15520 Tangerang
    Indonesia
    +62-8121458257 www.arsitag.com/profile/nuansa-studio-architect
