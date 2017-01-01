เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

Rekabentuk ID
Arsitek di Bandung
    BBR House 2
    BBR House 1

    Rekabentuk ID is a design studio that focuses on architectural and interior design. Established in October 2015 in Bandung, we have experience in residential, office and commercial projects.

    Our services include conceptual and schematic design, design development and construction documentation. We also involve other disciplines in order to create safe and comfortable spaces and buildings, including the disciplines of building structures, and mechanical electrical.

    Area layanan
    Bandung
    Alamat
    Komp. The Green City View E17, Jatihandap
    40195 Bandung
    Indonesia
    +62-8111335300 rekabentuk.id
