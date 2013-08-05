เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

Tama Tektonika
Arsitek di Bogor Kabupaten
    Rumah Tropis di Rempoa, Tama Tektonika
    Rumah Tropis di Rempoa

    In progress to become a private company.

    Layanan
    • Architecture
    • Interior
    • and other Spatial Development. Several times building their own projects
    • with many terms and conditions.
    Area layanan
    • Our focus in Indonesia
    • however
    • we does not close any opportunities to compete in other countries.
    • Bogor Kabupaten
    Penghargaan perusahaan
    We are still a finalist in some local (Indonesia) design competitions.
    Alamat
    Perumahan Kota Wisata – Jalan Transyogi, Kluster Komersial Virginia Blok L6 Nomor 8
    16968 Bogor Kabupaten
    Indonesia
    +62-817885798 www.tamtekstudio.com
    Informasi sah

    We have our principle to turn our clients' imagination into tangible form, with consideration of needs, budget, revenue targets, and passion in the built environment pattern.

