KAD Firma Arsitektur
Arsitek di Batam
Tinjauan (5)
Proyek

    • Radison Hotel Plaza, KAD Firma Arsitektur KAD Firma Arsitektur
    Radison Hotel Plaza
    A+L House, KAD Firma Arsitektur KAD Firma Arsitektur
    A+L House

    PT. Khapila Abhinaya Desain (K+A D) is a design and build architecture consultant which created by Benido Joy and Teddy Masdianto.

    K+A D is determined to be one of many solution for a human needs in the field of activity space that increasing the happiness based on the innovation and  creativity.

    Layanan
    • Arsitektur
    • Landscape
    • Interior Design
    • Masterplan
    Area layanan
    • Jawa
    • Sumatera
    • Bali
    • Kalimantan
    • Batam
    Alamat
    Komplek Ruko Taman Niaga Blok N No.3 Lt. 2 Sukajadi – Batam Kota, Kepulauan Riau Indonesia
    29432 Batam
    Indonesia
    +62-81910100091 www.kadfirmaarsitektur.com

