PT. Khapila Abhinaya Desain (K+A D) is a design and build architecture consultant which created by Benido Joy and Teddy Masdianto.
K+A D is determined to be one of many solution for a human needs in the field of activity space that increasing the happiness based on the innovation and creativity.
- Layanan
- Arsitektur
- Landscape
- Interior Design
- Masterplan
- Area layanan
- Jawa
- Sumatera
- Bali
- Kalimantan
- Batam
- Alamat
-
Komplek Ruko Taman Niaga Blok N No.3 Lt. 2 Sukajadi – Batam Kota, Kepulauan Riau Indonesia
29432 Batam
Indonesia
+62-81910100091 www.kadfirmaarsitektur.com