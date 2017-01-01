เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

studio moyn
Arsitek di Magelang
Tinjauan (1)
    Masjid Ar-rahman (2017)
    Honda Tjokro
    AS-house (2017)

    Established in 2018, moyn is an architectural design studio based on the countryside of central Java. the balance between spaces inside and outside, environment and architecture, human and architecture. moyn architecture is seeking for equilibrium, a pursuit of idea to stand between them

    Layanan
    desain arsitektur dan interior
    Area layanan
    magelang – yogyakarta
    Alamat
    jl. carikan desa gondosuli kecamatan muntilan kabupaten magelang
    56415 Magelang
    Indonesia
    +62-81235414818 studiomoyn.com

