alexander and philips
Arsitek Interior di Bandung
Tinjauan
Proyek

    • House Study 03, alexander and philips alexander and philips Rumah tinggal Kayu White
    House Study 03, alexander and philips alexander and philips Rumah tinggal Kayu White
    House Study 03, alexander and philips alexander and philips Balkon, Beranda & Teras Klasik Kayu White
    House Study 03
    House Study 02, alexander and philips alexander and philips Villa Kayu Brown
    House Study 02, alexander and philips alexander and philips Balkon, Beranda & Teras Tropis Kayu Brown
    House Study 02, alexander and philips alexander and philips Villa Beton Brown
    House Study 02
    House Study 01, alexander and philips alexander and philips Rumah tinggal Kayu
    House Study 01, alexander and philips alexander and philips Ruang Keluarga Tropis
    House Study 01, alexander and philips alexander and philips Ruang Makan Tropis
    House Study 01

    We are passionate to design a house with personal experience to the owner. Those are intimacy and pleasure, which create homesickness everytime you are away. Home we picture hold an easy, warm, and initimate feeling. It is also an informal space to interact with others.

    Layanan
    • Arsitektur Consulting
    • Build
    • Interior design
    • Interior build
    • landscaping
    • and Lighting.
    Area layanan
    • Bandung
    Alamat
    Hegarmanah Wetan 26
    40141 Bandung
    Indonesia
    +62-8122027009 alexanderandphilips.com
    Informasi sah

    Intimate

    We understand that some object have a very close and intimate memory to a person. We want to preserve that nostalgia, therefore there would be a smiliar yet different atmopshere to the new home.

      If there are some object that holds that kind of feeling, we want to consider those objects to the new house, so it would create a special kind of bond to the owner with the new house.

    Warm & Easy


    True colors of earthly materials are our guidebook to compose a warm atmospheric space. It forms a contextual feeling to the surrounding as if it is seemless with the landscape. Most of all, landscape for us is key to a  lively space.

    We believe true earthly colors would embed tranquility, considering it is easy for the eyes.

