We are passionate to design a house with personal experience to the owner. Those are intimacy and pleasure, which create homesickness everytime you are away. Home we picture hold an easy, warm, and initimate feeling. It is also an informal space to interact with others.
- Layanan
- Arsitektur Consulting
- Build
- Interior design
- Interior build
- landscaping
- and Lighting.
Intimate
We understand that some object have a very close and intimate memory to a person. We want to preserve that nostalgia, therefore there would be a smiliar yet different atmopshere to the new home.
If there are some object that holds that kind of feeling, we want to consider those objects to the new house, so it would create a special kind of bond to the owner with the new house.
Warm & Easy
True colors of earthly materials are our guidebook to compose a warm atmospheric space. It forms a contextual feeling to the surrounding as if it is seemless with the landscape. Most of all, landscape for us is key to a lively space.
We believe true earthly colors would embed tranquility, considering it is easy for the eyes.