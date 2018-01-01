Datra is a leading ISO-certified Indonesian construction firm specializing in creating spaces that inspire human connections like stadia, arenas, and halls.Founded in 1981, Datra started with the application the application and distribution of waterproofing materials. With the rise of sports construction in Indonesia, we continued to build our reputation in stadia construction with a series of stadia renovation projects including those for Pekan Olahraga Nasional, Southeast Asia Games, and the most awaited sports event - Asian Games 2018.
We have taken a very personal and hands-on approach in completing thousands of projects in Indonesia and abroad with unrivaled professionalism, coherence, excellence, and reliability. Datra started becoming a force to be reckoned with, with clients ranging from governmental organizations to top national contractors New management brought in significant improvements in professionalism.
- Layanan
- Construction and Renovation
- Waterproofing
- Sports Field of Play and Flooring.
- Area layanan
- Indonesia dan DKI Jakarta
- Alamat
-
Jl. Srengseng Raya No. 39 Srengseng, Kembangan Jakarta Barat
11630 Dki Jakarta
Indonesia
+62-215864840 www.datra.id
Datra has earned ISO 9001:2008 accreditation through our commitment to excellence in all aspects of every project that we do. From Sports stadia and entertainment halls to mixed-use developments, we strive to deliver the best services and solutions from start to finish and beyond. We have complete certifications from all relevant governing bodies in Indonesia to tender and execute on national grade public works projects.