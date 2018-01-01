เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

Untuk memaksimalkan layanan, mohon perbaharui browser anda secara bebas biaya. Cukup klik pada ikon ini.

Ruangan
Para Profesional
Majalah
DIY
Daftar sebagai Profesional
Premium
Keluar
PT. Datra Internusa
Kontraktor di Dki Jakarta
Selayang pandang 2Proyek (2) 0Buku Ide (0)
Tinjauan (5)
edit edit in admin Minta tinjauan Proyek baru
Minta tinjauan Sunting profil

Proyek

Proyek baru
  • Go Premium
    • Playground Jakarta International Korea School, PT. Datra Internusa PT. Datra Internusa Kantor & Toko Modern Multicolored
    Playground Jakarta International Korea School, PT. Datra Internusa PT. Datra Internusa Kantor & Toko Modern Multicolored
    Playground Jakarta International Korea School, PT. Datra Internusa PT. Datra Internusa Kantor & Toko Modern Multicolored
    Playground Jakarta International Korea School
    Renovasi Kursi Penonton di Gelora Bung Karno, PT. Datra Internusa PT. Datra Internusa Kantor & Toko Modern Multicolored
    Renovasi Kursi Penonton di Gelora Bung Karno, PT. Datra Internusa PT. Datra Internusa Kantor & Toko Modern Multicolored
    Renovasi Kursi Penonton di Gelora Bung Karno, PT. Datra Internusa PT. Datra Internusa Kantor & Toko Modern Multicolored
    Renovasi Kursi Penonton di Gelora Bung Karno

    Datra is a leading ISO-certified Indonesian construction firm specializing in creating spaces that inspire human connections like stadia, arenas, and halls.Founded in 1981, Datra started with the application the application and distribution of waterproofing materials. With the rise of sports construction in Indonesia, we continued to build our reputation in stadia construction with a series of stadia renovation projects including those for Pekan Olahraga Nasional, Southeast Asia Games, and the most awaited sports event - Asian Games 2018.

    We have taken a very personal and hands-on approach in completing thousands of projects in Indonesia and abroad with unrivaled professionalism, coherence, excellence, and reliability. Datra started becoming a force to be reckoned with, with clients ranging from governmental organizations to top national contractors New management brought in significant improvements in professionalism.

    Layanan
    • Construction and Renovation
    • Waterproofing
    • Sports Field of Play and Flooring.
    Area layanan
    Indonesia dan DKI Jakarta
    Alamat
    Jl. Srengseng Raya No. 39 Srengseng, Kembangan Jakarta Barat
    11630 Dki Jakarta
    Indonesia
    +62-215864840 www.datra.id
    Informasi sah

    Datra has earned ISO 9001:2008 accreditation through our commitment to excellence in all aspects of every project that we do. From Sports stadia and entertainment halls to mixed-use developments, we strive to deliver the best services and solutions from start to finish and beyond. We have complete certifications from all relevant governing bodies in Indonesia to tender and execute on national grade public works projects.

    Tinjauan

    Adrian Rachman
    Sekitar 2 tahun yang lalu
    Pudin 17
    lebih dari 6 tahun yang lalu
    Qaz Rull
    lebih dari 2 tahun yang lalu
    Show all 6 reviews
      Add SEO element