Datra is a leading ISO-certified Indonesian construction firm specializing in creating spaces that inspire human connections like stadia, arenas, and halls.Founded in 1981, Datra started with the application the application and distribution of waterproofing materials. With the rise of sports construction in Indonesia, we continued to build our reputation in stadia construction with a series of stadia renovation projects including those for Pekan Olahraga Nasional, Southeast Asia Games, and the most awaited sports event - Asian Games 2018.

We have taken a very personal and hands-on approach in completing thousands of projects in Indonesia and abroad with unrivaled professionalism, coherence, excellence, and reliability. Datra started becoming a force to be reckoned with, with clients ranging from governmental organizations to top national contractors New management brought in significant improvements in professionalism.