LEDS-C4 is a company with over 40 years experience in design, development and manufacture of lighting solutions, serving over 13,000 customers in 140 countries around the world. Our company operates in all lighting segments, indoors and outdoors alike. We are well-known thanks to our high flexibility concept to offer ad hoc solutions for specific needs. At LEDS-C4, we believe in light and in its potential to assist the comfort of people in their different life situations. Our passionate investigation of the possibilities of light has shown us how it can influence different spaces and the way we perceive them. We apply that knowledge in the development of every new lighting design and in the study of everynew lighting project, with the aim of achieving the desired singularity for each different area to light. Class International, established in 1983, was the first company to introduced high quality architectural lighting in Indonesia. Being partner for Concord Lighting (UK), we entered the niche market of special lighting. With the growth of the lighting market in Indonesia, we are highly committed to consistently deliver the best quality products and unrivalled services to all our valued clients. Our hard work and commitment have resulted in trust and we are appointed to become exclusive sole agent for Indonesia by many world class lighting companies. Class International management is committed to communication and delivering a clear direction to all employees. Our employees will be recognized for their contribution and be assured that they are working under positive discipline with continuous training and development.