Pineapple Lifestyle Furniture
Mebel & Dekor di Tangerang
Selayang pandang 0Proyek (0) 0Buku Ide (0)
Tinjauan (6)
    Be it in a fancy five star hotel, a cool swag hostel or just a charming little cafe, we want to make sure that everyone will feel that they’re welcome. That they belong.

    We believe a piece of great furniture can welcome you like a long lost relative.

    At Pineapple we aim to accomplish that through our wide selection of relaxing furniture. Go ahead and welcome your guests in style by providing the comfort and warmth of their own home. Even if it is their first time visiting, you know for sure it won’t be their last.

    After 5 years as a subdivision of INDOSURYA MAHAKAM and UNIVERSAL FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, Pineapple is born as a new independent entity, specifically founded to handle and cater to local project needs. This enables INDOSURYA and UNIVERSAL to regain their focus as exporting companies.

    Area layanan
    Tangerang
    Alamat
    Foresta Business Loft 2 Unit 20, Jl. BSD Raya Utama, BSD City
    15339 Tangerang
    Indonesia
    +62-2130020230 itspineapple.com

    Tinjauan

    yumna haura junila yumna
    lebih dari 3 tahun yang lalu
    Adhyat mika
    lebih dari 1 tahun yang lalu
    rizkalmadea
    Furnitur menarik dan unik & 100% buatan Indonesia
    lebih dari 1 tahun yang lalu
    Show all 6 reviews
