PT Prosper Rekanda
Jendela di Jakarta Pusat
Tinjauan (1)
    The PIVICI Fenestration System is fabricated
    by PT Prosper Rekanda using original VEKA AG uPVC profiles, quality materials, and premium accessories. We strictly adhere to European standards of installation ensuring the utmost precision and craftsmanship for your doors and windows.

    Made without compromise, your PIVICI fenestration system is a remarkable inheritance passed from one generation to the next.

    Our trained professional engineers and technical personnel can handle every work and will customize to suit your design preference and budget. No job is too small and no project is too big.

    Layanan
    uPVC Frame Window & Doors
    Area layanan
    Seluruh wilayah Indonesia
    Alamat
    Jl. Biak 20A-22, Roxy
    10150 Jakarta Pusat
    Indonesia
    +62-2163852588 www.pivici.com

    Marketing Pivici
    lebih dari 3 tahun yang lalu
