Existing in a competitive market since 1985, BOBOS Design sets itself apart as being a design firm specializing in modern interior and furniture design.It is determined to make a significant mark in the industry by bringing a different set of contemporary ideas which are simple, functional and have strong characters.
Its vision is to help its clients open their interior horizon and provide creative solution to their goals and objective.
- Area layanan
- Jakarta
- Penghargaan perusahaan
- 1983 – First Prize, Design Fellowship Competition
- National Home Fashion League Inc, Florida.- USA
- 1983 – First Prize, Interior Design1983
- International Fine Art College, Miami, Florida – USA
- Alamat
-
Jl Anggrek 40F
12430 Jakarta
Indonesia
+62-2175909720 bobosdesign.com