เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

Untuk memaksimalkan layanan, mohon perbaharui browser anda secara bebas biaya. Cukup klik pada ikon ini.

Ruangan
Para Profesional
Majalah
DIY
Daftar sebagai Profesional
Premium
Keluar
Bobos Design
Interior Desainer dan Dekorator di Jakarta
Selayang pandang 7Proyek (7) 0Buku Ide (0)
Tinjauan (0)
edit edit in admin Minta tinjauan Proyek baru
Minta tinjauan Sunting profil

Proyek

Proyek baru
  • Go Premium
    • Residence - Bobos , Bobos Design Bobos Design Ruang Keluarga Tropis
    Residence - Bobos , Bobos Design Bobos Design Ruang Keluarga Tropis
    Residence - Bobos , Bobos Design Bobos Design Kolam Renang Tropis
    +3
    Residence - Bobos
    Restaurant - Singapore Mapo , Bobos Design Bobos Design Museum Gaya Asia Red
    Restaurant - Singapore Mapo , Bobos Design Bobos Design Museum Gaya Asia
    Restaurant - Singapore Mapo , Bobos Design Bobos Design Museum Gaya Asia
    +1
    Restaurant - Singapore Mapo
    Restaurant - Shishen Hanten , Bobos Design Bobos Design Klinik Tropis
    Restaurant - Shishen Hanten , Bobos Design Bobos Design Museum Klasik
    Restaurant - Shishen Hanten , Bobos Design Bobos Design Museum Klasik
    +2
    Restaurant - Shishen Hanten
    Residence - Rancamaya , Bobos Design Bobos Design Rumah tinggal
    Residence - Rancamaya , Bobos Design Bobos Design Ruang Media Klasik
    Residence - Rancamaya , Bobos Design Bobos Design Koridor & Tangga Gaya Skandinavia
    +4
    Residence - Rancamaya
    Residence - PIK , Bobos Design Bobos Design Rumah tinggal
    Residence - PIK , Bobos Design Bobos Design pintu depan Kayu Lapis
    Residence - PIK , Bobos Design Bobos Design Ruang Keluarga Tropis
    +3
    Residence - PIK
    Interior Apartment - Pancoran , Bobos Design Bobos Design Ruang Makan Modern
    Interior Apartment - Pancoran , Bobos Design Bobos Design Ruang Keluarga Modern
    Interior Apartment - Pancoran , Bobos Design Bobos Design Ruang Media Klasik
    +3
    Interior Apartment - Pancoran
    Tunjukkan semua proyek 7

    Existing in a competitive market since 1985, BOBOS Design sets itself apart as being a design firm specializing in modern interior and furniture design.It is determined to make a significant mark in the industry by bringing a different set of contemporary ideas which are simple, functional and have strong characters.

    Its vision is to help its clients open their interior horizon and provide creative solution to their goals and objective.

    Area layanan
    Jakarta
    Penghargaan perusahaan
    • 1983 – First Prize, Design Fellowship Competition
    • National Home Fashion League Inc, Florida.- USA
    • 1983 – First Prize, Interior Design1983
    • International Fine Art College, Miami, Florida – USA
    Alamat
    Jl Anggrek 40F
    12430 Jakarta
    Indonesia
    +62-2175909720 bobosdesign.com
      Add SEO element