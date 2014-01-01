The Ground Market established in 2014, working with Singapore based Interior Companies to visualize their design, focusing on Space Planning and 3D Design Rendering. Within 1.5 years, we have worked more than 100 Residential and Office projects, producing more than 300 design renderings.

In 2016 we started our work in Jakarta (Indonesia), adding Interior Design and Build into our service's list. Today we have grown into a regional Interior Design & Build company, serving both Singapore and Jakarta clients.

Prior to our work in The Ground Market, we have 8 years of working experience in Interior Design Industry. Our experience has provided substantial interior design knowledge and practice to create excellent design.

We believe in unique design, personified to each client. Whether it’s a house, apartment, office or other workspace, we create great design, livable and yet functional.