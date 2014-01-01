เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

The Ground Market
Interior Desainer dan Dekorator di Jakarta
    Thamrin Residence Apartment, Jakarta
    Thamrin Residence Apartment, Jakarta, The Ground Market The Ground Market
    Thamrin Residence Apartment, Jakarta, The Ground Market The Ground Market
    +2
    Thamrin Residence Apartment, Jakarta
    Belmont Residence Apartment, Tower Montblanc, Jakarta
    Belmont Residence Apartment, Tower Montblanc, Jakarta, The Ground Market The Ground Market
    Belmont Residence Apartment, Tower Montblanc, Jakarta, The Ground Market The Ground Market
    Belmont Residence Apartment, Tower Montblanc, Jakarta
    Serpong M-Town Signature Apartment, Tangerang
    Serpong M-Town Signature Apartment, Tangerang, The Ground Market The Ground Market
    Serpong M-Town Signature Apartment, Tangerang, The Ground Market The Ground Market
    +1
    Serpong M-Town Signature Apartment, Tangerang
    Puri Garden Apartment, Puri Kembangan
    Puri Garden Apartment, Puri Kembangan, The Ground Market The Ground Market
    Puri Garden Apartment, Puri Kembangan, The Ground Market The Ground Market
    +2
    Puri Garden Apartment, Puri Kembangan
    House in Banjar Wijaya, Tangerang
    House in Banjar Wijaya, Tangerang, The Ground Market The Ground Market Kamar Tidur Gaya Skandinavia Grey
    House in Banjar Wijaya, Tangerang, The Ground Market The Ground Market Kamar Tidur Gaya Skandinavia
    House in Banjar Wijaya, Tangerang
    House in Green Lake City, Tangerang
    House in Green Lake City, Tangerang, The Ground Market The Ground Market
    House in Green Lake City, Tangerang, The Ground Market The Ground Market
    +2
    House in Green Lake City, Tangerang
    Tunjukkan semua proyek 22

    The Ground Market established in 2014, working with Singapore based Interior Companies to visualize their design, focusing on Space Planning and 3D Design Rendering. Within 1.5 years, we have worked more than 100 Residential and Office projects, producing more than 300 design renderings.

    In 2016 we started our work in Jakarta (Indonesia), adding Interior Design and Build into our service's list. Today we have grown into a regional Interior Design & Build company, serving both Singapore and Jakarta clients.

    Prior to our work in The Ground Market, we have 8 years of working experience in Interior Design Industry. Our experience has provided substantial interior design knowledge and practice to create excellent design.

    We believe in unique design, personified to each client. Whether it’s a house, apartment, office or other workspace, we create great design, livable and yet functional.

    Area layanan
    Jakarta,Indonesia, dan Singapore
    Alamat
    11510 Jakarta
    Indonesia
    +62-8128350850 www.thegroundmarket.com
