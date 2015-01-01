เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

Arkita Design
Arsitek Interior di Tangerang Selatan
    Layanan
    Architecture interior Consultant and contactor
    Area layanan
    Indonesia dan Tangerang Selatan
    Alamat
    Sevilla CK 9, BSD City
    15310 Tangerang Selatan
    Indonesia
    +62-87835298384 www.arkita.design
    Know Us Better...

    Arkita Design is an architecture and interior design firm providing
    consultation and construction in the field. Since 2015, Arkita Design always roots in social values that are believed to soothe positive energy and harmonic life for establishing a mesmerizing, safe, and comfortable building, both exterior and interior.

    In progressing the project, Arkita Design listens, learns and understands the necessities, issues, characteristics and demands of our clients which later will be processed by our professional team to deliver an architecture or interior design that forms a organized, efficient, effective and productive lifestyle.

    Arkita Design devotes all dedication and commitment for resulting the best, quality services and products from the start to finish. Our design is a form of our client’s trust so that we always propose for any other maintenance need afterwards just to further their satisfaction.

