HYJA stands for HerryJ Architects. HYJA exists to create diversity projects.

Established in 2008, it is known for its work in custom private residential projects and many Interior design projects. HYJA design philosopy is contemporary, simple, functional and detail execution. every projects is unique and different, crafted according to the end user needs, characteristics, and environment. resulting project to be diverse, innovative, exciting and accomplished the client needs. HYJA firstly generate optimum or maximum layout for the space, study the various option that are available, making a simple organization, creating a contemporary look. Architectural styles are avoided, as they limit the options available. HYJA believes a good design enhances Clients investment Every detail design counts to make an iconic, different, signature to adding value to Clients property. All consept design was developed and cared for every detail, proportions, and scale, to ensure the finished project fully develops the potential within the concept.