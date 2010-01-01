เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

boenlaw architects
Arsitek di Cengkareng Indah – Kapuk
    Boenlaw Architects is Jakarta based architectural and interior design consultant which emerged 2010 under the name of Shan Architects, before finally established as Boenlaw Architects in 2015.

    The practice led by two young architects who has a passion to create new one spatial experience in architecture and interior design, Sandy Bunardi and Susanty Liu. We believe architecture is a culmination of art which manifested in form that meets its function, our design approach emphasized in putting together shape, light, material, as well as technology, to define any given space, in order to create spatial experiences.

    Layanan
    Konsultasi desain Arsitektur dan Interior
    Area layanan
    • Seluruh Indonesia
    • Cengkareng Indah – Kapuk
    Alamat
    Jalan Tenis III No.3A Cengkareng Indah – Kapuk
    11730 Cengkareng Indah – Kapuk
    Indonesia
    +62-8170401785 boenlaw.wixsite.com/mysite
