Boenlaw Architects is Jakarta based architectural and interior design consultant which emerged 2010 under the name of Shan Architects, before finally established as Boenlaw Architects in 2015.

The practice led by two young architects who has a passion to create new one spatial experience in architecture and interior design, Sandy Bunardi and Susanty Liu. We believe architecture is a culmination of art which manifested in form that meets its function, our design approach emphasized in putting together shape, light, material, as well as technology, to define any given space, in order to create spatial experiences.