rumput.id
Pakar Taman di Jakarta Barat
Layanan

  • Pembuatan Taman
    Geometric Metal Garden is a brand new concept in gardening which combine metalworks and plants.

    Various type of metal shaped into prism, cube, hexagonal, etc. 

    These shapes then stacked and arranged to be used as planters.

    The beauty of Geometric Metal Garden fits perfectly with minimalist modern design, scandinavian style, industrial style, etc.

    Geometric Metal Garden becomes the perfect choice to replace the old landscaping or vertical garden concept.

    Visit our web : www.rumput.net

    Area layanan
    Indonesia dan Jakarta Barat
    Alamat
    Jl. Gilimanuk 4 ji12a – Daan Mogot Baru
    11840 Jakarta Barat
    Indonesia
    +62-817243619 www.rumput.net
