A108 Design studio is Young Architecture Practice studio

That Started the Freelance Practice in 2016. our design oriented that puts the beauty of simplicity, dynamic,functional and innovative as the based form design philosophy by bringing the value of modern living aesthetic that make life easier,enjoyable and delightful.

The Idealistic Space we believe to aim is a physically formed space that can lifted the spirituality and emotional of human being to find peace and harmony of life through simplify the complexity elements,such as the light contrast, the flow of experience,the proportion and organitation of Space last the composition of various material properties in the form of space scale.

Beside we hope to bring something better,so we not only focus on the content but also consideration for the context of site.

We believe in a good architectural process,the object architecture it does not always have to be dominating,visible, contrast from another but instead try to dialogue through the concept and its vision of the context with the needs and aspirations of the client content who made the main consideration of the planning because the object of the architecture itself is formed from the node knot allusions of ideas with various construction disciplines.

We realize creative projects requires a unique combination of drive, ambition, skill and technical know-how so we only bring the best to ensure we provide a turnkey solution for our clients that is both realistic.

We offer reliable and efficiency process. We remain with the client from the planning stage to the time they move in, ensuring every project from the construction stage through to the finish receives a personal touch.

till Now A108 had work on some various project on such as Interior,residential, resort, commercial and social projects in sungai Guntung(Inhil),Batam(Kepulauan Riau),Labuan bajo (NTT)and Bogor (West Java) Nganjuk (East Java) etc.

We hope to have the opportunity to take part in designing projects on a more varied scale. A108 is also honored to win a national recognitions 1st Winner Propanraya homestay nusantara competition held by Ministry of tourism and several nominations Category such as 8th Runner Up for Visioning Jakarta Competition held by Institute Architect of Indonesia and housing projects for 5th Nomination of Residential Housing In Conwood Competition and several other achievement and other publication.