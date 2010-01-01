InteReka Bangun established since January 2010, since then we continue to create, efficient and qualified interior products with love with regard to beauty of a design.

For your comfort and satisfaction we also provide personalized service by listening and understand your needs.

Our commitment is to continue to develop the systems and infrastructure in the company to achieve more production capacity. We also continue to innovate, as well as adjust and renew the design of our products.

Precision and perfection is our style in creating works of high quality and can be proud of.