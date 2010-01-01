เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

PT. INTEREKA BANGUN
Mebel & Dekor di Jakarta Selatan, Kota Jakarta Selatan, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta, Indonesia
    Samudera House, PT. INTEREKA BANGUN PT. INTEREKA BANGUN pintu depan White
    Samudera House, PT. INTEREKA BANGUN PT. INTEREKA BANGUN Ruang Makan Klasik White
    Cafe , PT. INTEREKA BANGUN PT. INTEREKA BANGUN Kantor & Toko Modern
    Cafe , PT. INTEREKA BANGUN PT. INTEREKA BANGUN Kantor & Toko Modern
    Kitchen Set - Ratna House, PT. INTEREKA BANGUN PT. INTEREKA BANGUN Dapur built in White
    Kitchen Set - Ratna House, PT. INTEREKA BANGUN PT. INTEREKA BANGUN Dapur built in White
    InteReka Bangun established since January 2010, since then we continue to create, efficient and qualified interior products with love with regard to beauty of a design.

    For your comfort and satisfaction we also provide personalized service by listening and understand your needs. 

    Our commitment is to continue to develop the systems and infrastructure in the company to achieve more production capacity. We also continue to innovate, as well as adjust and renew the design of our products. 

    Precision and perfection is our style in creating works of high quality and can be proud of.

    Layanan
    INTERIOR,FURNITURE, dan KONTRAKTOR
    Area layanan
    • JAKARTA & SEKITARNYA
    • Jakarta Selatan, Kota Jakarta Selatan, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta, Indonesia
    Alamat
    JL. MAWAR. REMPOA
    12330 Jakarta Selatan, Kota Jakarta Selatan, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta, Indonesia
    Indonesia
    +62-81210306099 interekabangun.com
