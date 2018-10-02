KAKA PERMATA has been producing the highest quality furniture for more than 30 years. Aiming to create the finest and most relevant interior design and installations needs for your brand and also living spaces.

We've combine sophisticated design trough any type of style. Using our machinery that ensures high productivity in manufacturing, professional wood working, and detailed craftsmanship to produce something unique.

Our company is reputable in supplying excellent quality display table, bar stool, table, sofa, coffee table and other lose fixtures especially for department store, retail, office, restaurant, bar, cafe, residential, and hotels in almost all over Indonesia.