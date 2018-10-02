เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

Interior Kaka Permata
Interior Desainer dan Dekorator di Tangerang, Kota Tangerang, Banten, Indonesia
Proyek (4)
Tinjauan (13)
Proyek

    • 1 Park Avenue, Interior Kaka Permata Interior Kaka Permata Dining roomTables Kayu Lapis Brown
    1 Park Avenue, Interior Kaka Permata Interior Kaka Permata KitchenStorage Kayu Lapis Brown
    1 Park Avenue, Interior Kaka Permata Interior Kaka Permata Living roomSofas & armchairs Kayu Lapis Beige
    +6
    1 Park Avenue
    Springlake Apartemen Bekasi, Interior Kaka Permata Interior Kaka Permata Living roomTV stands & cabinets Kayu Lapis Turquoise
    Springlake Apartemen Bekasi, Interior Kaka Permata Interior Kaka Permata KitchenCabinets & shelves Kayu Lapis Turquoise
    Springlake Apartemen Bekasi, Interior Kaka Permata Interior Kaka Permata Dressing roomMirrors Kayu Lapis Turquoise
    Springlake Apartemen Bekasi
    Greenlake Apartment, Interior Kaka Permata Interior Kaka Permata BathroomMirrors Kayu Lapis Multicolored
    Greenlake Apartment, Interior Kaka Permata Interior Kaka Permata Living roomTV stands & cabinets Kayu Lapis Multicolored
    Greenlake Apartment, Interior Kaka Permata Interior Kaka Permata Dining roomChairs & benches Kayu Lapis Brown
    +2
    Greenlake Apartment
    Green Lake City Private Residential, Interior Kaka Permata Interior Kaka Permata Living roomCupboards & sideboards Kayu Lapis Wood effect
    Green Lake City Private Residential, Interior Kaka Permata Interior Kaka Permata Dining roomTables Kayu Lapis Brown
    Green Lake City Private Residential, Interior Kaka Permata Interior Kaka Permata Living roomTV stands & cabinets Kayu Lapis Brown
    +2
    Green Lake City Private Residential

    KAKA PERMATA has been producing the highest quality furniture for more than 30 years. Aiming to create the finest and most relevant interior design and installations needs for your brand and also living spaces.

    We've combine sophisticated design trough any type of style. Using our machinery that ensures high productivity in manufacturing, professional wood working, and detailed craftsmanship to produce something unique.

    Our company is reputable in supplying excellent quality display table, bar stool, table, sofa, coffee table and other lose fixtures especially for department store, retail, office, restaurant, bar, cafe, residential, and hotels in almost all over Indonesia.

    Layanan
    • furniture
    • decoration
    • mebel
    • design
    • Interior Design and Build
    • Custom Furniture
    • interior
    • minimalis
    • scandinavian
    • bohemian
    • industrial
    • residential
    • apartemen
    • apartment
    • office
    • retail
    • cafe
    • store
    • restoran
    • restaurant
    Area layanan
    • Jakarta
    • Indonesia
    • DKI Jakarta
    • Tangerang
    • Kota Tangerang
    • Banten
    Alamat
    Jl. Cukang Galih II No.9
    15810 Tangerang, Kota Tangerang, Banten, Indonesia
    Indonesia
    +62-81212131677 www.kakapermata.com

    Tinjauan

    Interior Kaka Permata Interior Kaka Permata
    servis memuaskan
    sekitar 1 tahun yang lalu
    Tanggal proyek: April 2021
    Interior Kaka Permata Interior Kaka Permata
    Thank you for the great service!
    sekitar 2 tahun yang lalu
    Tanggal proyek: Juni 2015
    Karina Halim Karina Halim
    saya puas dengan servis dan produk yang diberikan. Terima kasih atas kerja samanya! Salam untuk semua team disana.
    sekitar 2 tahun yang lalu
    Tanggal proyek: Juli 2017
    Show all 13 reviews
