PT. Mimo Interior Asia
Interior Desainer dan Dekorator di Jakarta Utara
    At MIMO INTERIOR DESIGN & BUILD we have a passion for residential and commercial design, having used interior designers and contractors locally and internationally in the past we came to the conclusion we could approach interior design in a different way.

    Our goal is to design and build which revolves around your wants and needs and not our need to pad our portfolio. We aim to spend where it represents the best value to our client in the longer term.

    You are unique and your home or businesses should be too. There are common decor designs that most people can appreciate, we believe that is the start and not the end of the design journey. We want to know what works for you and how we can personalize your home to make it a bit more special.

    Layanan
    Interior Design & Build
    Area layanan
    Indonesia dan Jakarta Utara
    Alamat
    KIRANA TOWER II, 10TH FL. JL. BOULEVARD TIMUR NO. 88. KELAPA GADING.
    14240 Jakarta Utara
    Indonesia
    +62-2122512044 www.themimohome.com
