M I D S T Interiors
Interior Desainer dan Dekorator di Jakarta
Proyek

    • Cebu Residence , M I D S T Interiors M I D S T Interiors Ruang Keluarga Modern
    Cebu Residence , M I D S T Interiors M I D S T Interiors Kamar Tidur Modern
    Cebu Residence
    Chinese Restaurant
    DK Residence, M I D S T Interiors M I D S T Interiors Balkon, Beranda & Teras Modern Batu Multicolored
    +2
    DK Residence

    Interior Design Studio - experienced in luxurious residential, private office, retail and F&B for private clients and corporate. Our mission is to help translating your dream spaces into reality by creating timeless yet beautiful and comfortable space, through our talented designers whom have experienced in Singapore and Indonesia for several years.

    For Inquiry: 

    Phone: +6281806119255

    Email: themidstinteriors@gmail.com

    Instagram: @themidstinteriors

    Layanan
    Interior Design
    Area layanan
    • Residential
    • Office
    • Retail
    • Restaurant
    • Cafes
    • Indonesia
    Alamat
    10150 Jakarta
    Indonesia
    +62-81806119255
