JR DESIGN ARCHITECTS
Arsitek di Jakarta Utara
    • JD Architects provides discriminating clients with a comphrehensive range of design services and skills. By focusing time and energy on development of state-of-the-art systems, exacting specifications and documentation, JD Architects creates innovative design solutions for every project.

      During each phase of the project, from initial concept, through design development, to final installation, JD Architects seeks to distinguish their work through rigorous attention to detail, high standards and meticulous follow-through. Supported by exceptional project management teams, JD Architects ensures that each project is completed on time and within budget.

    Layanan
    • konsultan arsitektur
    • arsitek
    • kontraktor
    • konsultan
    Area layanan
    • Jakarta
    • Bogor
    • Bali
    • Lombok
    • Bandung
    • Tangerang.
    • Jakarta Utara
    Alamat
    Jl. Hibrida Raya No. 5 Kelapa Gading Permai
    14240 Jakarta Utara
    Indonesia
    +62-82111748200 www,jrdesignarchitects.com
