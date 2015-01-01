Established in 2015, Baskara Design and Planning is a multi-disciplinary architectural practices with a deep concern to create positive and inspiring impacts into our society and nature. We are commited to the pursuit of excellence in architecture and aims to improve the quality of life through practicing the highest standards in design methodologies. A team approach is adopted towards projects, providing continuity in design and enhancing the coordination and collaboration of all parties involved. Client involvement is actively encouraged for the effective development of each project.

BDP also believes in the responsibility of architecture beyond mere building through enhancing the environment and sense of place. Special emphasis is placed on the visual, spatial, and functional elements of design, to create buildings that are both aesthetically pleasing and sympathetic to their surroundings.