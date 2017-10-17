เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

KuntArch Studio
Arsitek di Denpasar
    Dharma House

    We are profesional architects based in Sanur Bali. We believe a good design involves a tight communication between client, designer, and partners. Every step of the process with the project has been invested with thoughtfulness and care.

    our services:

    Architecture Conceptual Design, Presentation Images, Site Planning ,Residences & Villa, Hotel & Condotel, Beach Resort, Design Development, Buildings Construction ,Bill & Quantity.

    Phone/WA: 08124648593

    Area layanan
    Seluruh Indonesia dan Denpasar
    Alamat
    Jl. Danau Poso No.37 Sanur
    80228 Denpasar
    Indonesia
    +62-8124648593
