Ernest Siswanto Photography
Fotografer di Jakarta
    Ernest has a deep interest in photography and graphic design. After graduating with a Visual Communication Design degree, Ernest spent 10 years working in the photography industry, including four years as a photographer at TripAdvisor. In this role he took photos of hotels throughout Indonesia, which were published on the TripAdvisor Group website, an American travel website that shows hotel reviews.

    Combining his university degree with work experience, Ernest’s primary focus is architectural and interior photography for hotels, apartments, residences, restaurants, and shopping malls.

    With a strong work ethic, Ernest enjoys working in a fast-paced environment and enjoys the challenges of deadlines. He also has strong communication skills and can communicate with people from different backgrounds. 

    Layanan
    • Architect
    • Architectural
    • Interior
    • Aerial
    • Drone
    • Photography
    Area layanan
    Jakarta
    Alamat
    Jakarta
    12430 Jakarta
    Indonesia
    +62-81905677715 www.instagram.com/ernestsiswantophotography
