KDNDA is a professional Architecture & Urban Design Firm founded in 2018, based in Jakarta / Bogor Indonesia. Within just 2 years, KDNDA has been rapidly rising to become one of the best Architecture Consultants in Indonesia which are specialized in High-rise Projects (Tall Buildings), which also KDNDA is now starting to work globally.

Our practice is passionate on creating UNIQUE Architecture and innovative based on research High-rise design. Always try to think differently to create something unexpected. A poetry, a beauty within simplicity.

Under the guidance and leadership of our Founding Partner Mr. Danzig Ariu, KDNDA is processing every aspect of every project to the highest standards. And continue upholding these standards of process & professionalism ever since, consistently maintains a track record of surpassing client expectations.