เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

Untuk memaksimalkan layanan, mohon perbaharui browser anda secara bebas biaya. Cukup klik pada ikon ini.

Ruangan
Para Profesional
Majalah
DIY
Daftar sebagai Profesional
Premium
Keluar
KDNDA
Arsitek di Bogor Barat, Kota Bogor, Jawa Barat, Indonesia
Selayang pandang 3Proyek (3) 0Buku Ide (0)
Tinjauan (0)
edit edit in admin Minta tinjauan Proyek baru
Minta tinjauan Sunting profil

Proyek

Proyek baru
  • Go Premium
    • Pusat Jajan Modern, KDNDA KDNDA Kolam Beton Grey
    Pusat Jajan Modern
    Waterfront Office Park, KDNDA KDNDA Villa Beton Bertulang Grey
    Waterfront Office Park
    Khlong Toei, KDNDA KDNDA Kantor & Toko Modern Besi/Baja White
    Khlong Toei

    KDNDA is a professional Architecture & Urban Design Firm founded in 2018, based in Jakarta / Bogor Indonesia. Within just 2 years, KDNDA has been rapidly rising to become one of the best Architecture Consultants in Indonesia which are specialized in High-rise Projects (Tall Buildings), which also KDNDA is now starting to work globally.

    Our practice is passionate on creating UNIQUE Architecture and innovative based on research High-rise design. Always try to think differently to create something unexpected. A poetry, a beauty within simplicity.

    Under the guidance and leadership of our Founding Partner Mr. Danzig Ariu, KDNDA is processing every aspect of every project to the highest standards. And continue upholding these standards of process & professionalism ever since, consistently maintains a track record of surpassing client expectations.

    Layanan
    Jasa Desain Dan Bangun Arsitektur
    Area layanan
    • asia
    • Bogor Barat
    • Kota Bogor
    • Jawa Barat
    • Indonesia
    Alamat
    Windelrio Townhouse No D.11, Semplak RT.01/RW.01, Bogor, Jawa Barat 16114
    16114 Bogor Barat, Kota Bogor, Jawa Barat, Indonesia
    Indonesia
    +62-2517595054 kdnda.com
      Add SEO element