FLA
Arsitek Lanskap di Karawang Barat, Kabupaten Karawang, Jawa Barat, Indonesia
Tinjauan
Proyek

    • DESAIN TAMAN BUNDARAN, FLA FLA
    DESAIN TAMAN BUNDARAN
    DESAIN TAMAN PUBLIK, FLA FLA
    DESAIN TAMAN PUBLIK
    DESAIN AREA KOLAM RENANG, FLA FLA
    DESAIN AREA KOLAM RENANG
    PENANAMAN POHON, SEMAK DAN RUMPUT, FLA FLA Taman Tropis
    PENANAMAN POHON, SEMAK DAN RUMPUT
    RENOVASI TAMAN RUMAH & VERTIKAL GARDEN, FLA FLA Halaman depan
    RENOVASI TAMAN RUMAH & VERTIKAL GARDEN
    RENOVASI TAMAN RUMAH, FLA FLA Taman Gaya Mediteran
    RENOVASI TAMAN RUMAH
    Directs and builds homes, resorts, villas, city parks, hotels, malls, restaurants and interiors as well. From concept through creation. We make it simple but significant, because for us, our beautiful garden is a masterpiece. Marl is a business founded with a single focus on landscapes. reflective collaborative effort from a broad spectrum of sub-consultants that we involve. This includes public artists and craftsmen. Our design process combines knowledge of history and tradition with fluency in contemporary landscape art. And we pride ourselves on our attention to detail and insistence that our designs can be built properly.

    Layanan
    • Design and Build
    • Jasa Pembuatan Taman
    • Kontraktor
    • arsitek
    • Interior
    • Landscape Architect
    • 3D Desain
    Area layanan
    • Jakarta
    • Jawa Barat
    • Karawang Barat
    • Kabupaten Karawang
    • Indonesia
    Alamat
    JAWA BARAT
    12410 Karawang Barat, Kabupaten Karawang, Jawa Barat, Indonesia
    Indonesia
    +62-8567030289 www.kreavi.com/FLA

    Tinjauan

    FLA FLA
    Pembangunan Lansekap Taman Rumah
    Sekitar 2 tahun yang lalu
    FLA FLA
    Renovasi Taman Rumah
    Sekitar 2 tahun yang lalu
