We are an architectural studio providing works of architecture, interior design, planning, and design & build.

Design values & keywords we'll try to achieve in projects: simple, minimalist, clean, bold, crisp, modern, contemporary, semitropical, monochromatic, off-white, ash grey, charcoal black, doff, exposed, concrete, wood, metal, rectangle, square, box, practical, realistic, functional, structural, nature, space efficiency, open plan