Erdeco Studio
Arsitek di Tangerang
    • We are an architectural studio providing works of architecture, interior design, planning, and design & build.

    Design values & keywords we'll try to achieve in projects: simple, minimalist, clean, bold, crisp, modern, contemporary, semitropical, monochromatic, off-white, ash grey, charcoal black, doff, exposed, concrete, wood, metal, rectangle, square, box, practical, realistic, functional, structural, nature, space efficiency, open plan

    Layanan
    • Arsitektur
    • Desain Interior
    • Planning
    • Design & Build
    • Renovasi
    Area layanan
    Jabodetabek dan Tangerang Selatan
    Alamat
    Jl. Rajawali XIV HD15 No.3
    15224 Tangerang
    Indonesia
    +62-88808008000 www.erdeco.id
