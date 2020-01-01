ASAT STUDIO
We are a humble architecture and interior design studio based in Bintaro. Our principle in design revolves around the basic of thoughts and researches - yet made fresh as we explore ideas based on studies in every of our projects to find the architecture's soul.
ASAT STUDIO believes on these three pillars of a good architecture project: Ideas, Communication and Management
Agustinus Satya S.Ars
Principal Architect
With a proficient working experience at Adria Yurike Architects for 5 years - Satya is a capable architect that has knowledge of a good design and construction management ability.
- Layanan
- Residential
- office
- restaurant
- cafe
- retail
- commercial space
- shop house
- interior
- villa
- resort
- workshop
- studio
- Tunjukkan semua layanan 12
- Area layanan
- Indonesia
- Alamat
-
Riverpark GH 7 no 4, Bintaro Sektor 8, Tangerang Selatan, Banten
15224 Kota Tangerang Selatan
Indonesia
+62-81310385924 studioasat.com