ASAT STUDIO

We are a humble architecture and interior design studio based in Bintaro. Our principle in design revolves around the basic of thoughts and researches - yet made fresh as we explore ideas based on studies in every of our projects to find the architecture's soul.

​

ASAT STUDIO believes on these three pillars of a good architecture project: Ideas, Communication and Management





Agustinus Satya S.Ars

Principal Architect





With a proficient working experience at Adria Yurike Architects for 5 years - Satya is a capable architect that has knowledge of a good design and construction management ability.



























