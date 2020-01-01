เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

ASAT.Studio
Arsitek di Kota Tangerang Selatan
    ASAT STUDIO

    We are a humble architecture and interior design studio based in Bintaro. Our principle in design revolves around the basic of thoughts and researches - yet made fresh as we explore ideas based on studies in every of our projects to find the architecture's soul.

    ASAT STUDIO believes on these three pillars of a good architecture project: Ideas, Communication and Management


    Agustinus Satya S.Ars

    Principal Architect


    With a proficient working experience at Adria Yurike Architects for 5 years - Satya is a capable architect that has knowledge of a good design and construction management ability.








    Layanan
    • Residential
    • office
    • restaurant
    • cafe
    • retail
    • commercial space
    • shop house
    • interior
    • villa
    • resort
    • workshop
    • studio
    Area layanan
    Indonesia
    Alamat
    Riverpark GH 7 no 4, Bintaro Sektor 8, Tangerang Selatan, Banten
    15224 Kota Tangerang Selatan
    Indonesia
    +62-81310385924 studioasat.com

    Tinjauan

    Henry Sumarlin Henry Sumarlin
    ASAT Studio assist us to design our homie and simple living environment with reasonable price ASAT team periodically share their insight and idea to align with owner needs and request. Realization of design was delivered on schedule with precise and accurate installation. We are totally satisfied with work done delivered by ASAT Studio both from aesthetic and financial wise. I'm highly recommend ASAT Studio.
    lebih dari 1 tahun yang lalu
    Tanggal proyek: Juli 2020
    frederikacynthia
    desain dari asat studio memikirkan konsep dan fungsi secara keseluruhan. Overall puas sekali studio apartemen saya yang kecil direnovasi menjadi space yang simple namun cozy. Puas sekali!
    lebih dari 1 tahun yang lalu
    Tanggal proyek: Juli 2018
