MJ Architects
Arsitek di Denpasar
    • MJ Architects
    MJ Architects
    MJ Architects
    A Small Architecture Studio Based in Bali. We provides Architecture, Interior Design, Master Planning, and Urban Design services. We are a team of creative, and curious young architects that ready to help you translating your dream in to the site. Our national portfolio experiences has been through some familiar facilities  such as Residential, Comercial, Retail, and Academy.  

    Our services is started by observing from the veriest  detail of client needs until the biggest context according each of project related without leaving respond to the rapid development of technology, nature context, material, and etc. We aim  to reflect on each projects their own identity based on client expectation in  highest successfull standards based on quality, uniqueness, economy value(cost wise) and ease of maintenance.  

    Layanan
    • Arsitektur
    • Interior
    • Lansekap
    • renovasi
    • Gereja
    • Desain hotel
    • Desain Villa
    • Arsitek bali
    Area layanan
    Denpasar
    Alamat
    jalan gunung patas gang dampang sari I no 7
    80117 Denpasar
    Indonesia
    +62-8992816683 www.bluprin.com/id/mj-architects
