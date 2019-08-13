Hello We're Sesami Studio, Collaborative studio of architecture, interior design, urban design and graphic design on Jakarta & Yogyakarta, Indonesia
- Layanan
- Architecture
- Interior Design
- Urban Design & Landscape
- Graphic Design
- Area layanan
- Jakarta & Yogyakarta Indonesia
- Penghargaan perusahaan
- Honorable Mention for Arcasia Design Award 2016, Honorable mention for International of Technology Architecture and Design 2016
- Alamat
Jl. Al Hikmah No.6, Rawa Buaya, Cengkareng, Jakarta Barat
11740 Jakarta
Indonesia
+62-85642392447
We're sesami.id, we're multi-platform design studio. We works as a package on team to solve your design problems with co-design and participatory methods.
We will threat you more than just a client but also as a designer, we believe that every people is a designer and every people will have good idea. So we will design together with fun.
We always happy to design with every people, So let's do it :)