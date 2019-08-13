เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

Arsitek Interior di Jakarta
    MASSIMO GELATO CAFE & MUSEUM
    MASSIMO GELATO CAFE & MUSEUM

    Hello We're Sesami Studio, Collaborative studio of architecture, interior design, urban design and graphic design on Jakarta & Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Urban Design & Landscape
    • Graphic Design
    Jakarta & Yogyakarta Indonesia
    Honorable Mention for Arcasia Design Award 2016, Honorable mention for International of Technology Architecture and Design 2016
    Jl. Al Hikmah No.6, Rawa Buaya, Cengkareng, Jakarta Barat
    11740 Jakarta
    Indonesia
    +62-85642392447
    Hello!

    We're sesami.id, we're multi-platform design studio. We works as a package on team to solve your design problems with co-design and participatory methods.

    We will threat you more than just a client but also as a designer, we believe that every people is a designer and every people will have good idea. So we will design together with fun.

    We always happy to design with every people, So let's do it :)

