เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

Untuk memaksimalkan layanan, mohon perbaharui browser anda secara bebas biaya. Cukup klik pada ikon ini.

Ruangan
Para Profesional
Majalah
DIY
Daftar sebagai Profesional
Premium
Keluar
Subject Architecture
Arsitek di Tangerang
Selayang pandang 1Proyek (1) 0Buku Ide (0)
Tinjauan (0)
edit edit in admin Minta tinjauan Proyek baru
Minta tinjauan Sunting profil

Proyek

Proyek baru
  • Go Premium
    • Project baubau, Subject Architecture Subject Architecture
    Project baubau, Subject Architecture Subject Architecture
    Project baubau, Subject Architecture Subject Architecture
    Project baubau

    Subject Architecture is a growing bureau focused on design, our team consist of Architect, Interior Designer & Structure Engineer. Based in Bintaro, South Tangerang - Indonesia, we help client to transform their ideas into well realization with collaboration under one roof. We design simple and modern architecture with inspired by client identity, humble materials and modernist details. We always continue to learn something within in technical ability on design or construction.

    Layanan
    Desain Arsitektur
    Area layanan
    Indonesia dan tangerang selatan
    Alamat
    Jl. Tegal Rotan Raya No.78, Sawah Baru, Kec. Ciputat
    15413 Tangerang
    Indonesia
    +62-8111912333 www.subjectarchitecture.com
      Add SEO element