Subject Architecture is a growing bureau focused on design, our team consist of Architect, Interior Designer & Structure Engineer. Based in Bintaro, South Tangerang - Indonesia, we help client to transform their ideas into well realization with collaboration under one roof. We design simple and modern architecture with inspired by client identity, humble materials and modernist details. We always continue to learn something within in technical ability on design or construction.
- Layanan
- Desain Arsitektur
- Area layanan
- Indonesia dan tangerang selatan
- Alamat
-
Jl. Tegal Rotan Raya No.78, Sawah Baru, Kec. Ciputat
15413 Tangerang
Indonesia
+62-8111912333 www.subjectarchitecture.com