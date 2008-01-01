เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

Putri Bali Design (PBD)
Arsitek Interior di Denpasar
    • Mixed-Use Building Gandaria, Putri Bali Design (PBD) Putri Bali Design (PBD) Halaman depan Brown
    Mixed-Use Building Gandaria, Putri Bali Design (PBD) Putri Bali Design (PBD) Klinik Tropis Kayu Brown
    Mixed-Use Building Gandaria, Putri Bali Design (PBD) Putri Bali Design (PBD) Halaman depan Batu Bata Brown
    +34
    Mixed-Use Building Gandaria
    Klinik Beliton, Putri Bali Design (PBD) Putri Bali Design (PBD) Dinding & Lantai Modern Kayu White
    Klinik Beliton, Putri Bali Design (PBD) Putri Bali Design (PBD) Dinding & Lantai Modern Kayu Brown
    Klinik Beliton, Putri Bali Design (PBD) Putri Bali Design (PBD) Dinding & Lantai Modern Kayu Brown
    +6
    Klinik Beliton
    Gapura Vista Pandawa, Putri Bali Design (PBD) Putri Bali Design (PBD) Balkon, Beranda & Teras Tropis Kayu Brown
    Gapura Vista Pandawa, Putri Bali Design (PBD) Putri Bali Design (PBD) Pintu Kayu Blue
    Gapura Vista Pandawa, Putri Bali Design (PBD) Putri Bali Design (PBD) Rumah Tropis Kayu Brown
    +6
    Gapura Vista Pandawa
    Casa Del AH ( Greenlot Residences), Putri Bali Design (PBD) Putri Bali Design (PBD) pintu depan Kayu Beige
    Casa Del AH ( Greenlot Residences), Putri Bali Design (PBD) Putri Bali Design (PBD) Rumah Modern Brown
    Casa Del AH ( Greenlot Residences), Putri Bali Design (PBD) Putri Bali Design (PBD) Balkon, Beranda & Teras Modern Brown
    +8
    Casa Del AH ( Greenlot Residences)
    Alfresco ARENA Pub & Restaurant, Putri Bali Design (PBD) Putri Bali Design (PBD) Ruang Makan Gaya Industrial Kayu Brown
    Alfresco ARENA Pub & Restaurant, Putri Bali Design (PBD) Putri Bali Design (PBD) Ruang Makan Gaya Industrial Kayu Brown
    Alfresco ARENA Pub & Restaurant, Putri Bali Design (PBD) Putri Bali Design (PBD) Ruang Makan Gaya Industrial Kayu Brown
    +4
    Alfresco ARENA Pub & Restaurant
    Adiwana Suweta, Putri Bali Design (PBD) Putri Bali Design (PBD) Ruang Keluarga Tropis Kayu Brown
    Adiwana Suweta, Putri Bali Design (PBD) Putri Bali Design (PBD) Kamar Tidur Tropis Kayu Brown
    Adiwana Suweta, Putri Bali Design (PBD) Putri Bali Design (PBD) Kamar Tidur Tropis Kayu Brown
    +4
    Adiwana Suweta
    Tunjukkan semua proyek 9

    Putri Bali Design was held in 2008. We are a professional architecture-interior design consultant and interior contractor company. Architecture and interior Design is not only about designing building and spaces. We do the process and the product of planning and designing to make a work of art. For us Architecture and Interior Design is "The way of living".

    Layanan
    • Interior contractor
    • Architecture-Interior design consultant
    Area layanan
    Denpasar
    Penghargaan perusahaan
    Runner-up for IAI Bali Award 2019, Category Rumah Tinggal Sederhana in 100 m2.
    Alamat
    Jl. PB Sudirman No.19 A
    80113 Denpasar
    Indonesia
    +62-81383399100 www.putribalidesign.com
    Informasi sah

    Our mission is to achieve customer's satisfaction. From the first phase of planning and design process until the fit out works. Our vision refer to our tagline "Design For Satisfaction" and it has made us become innovative and reputable company in this business.

