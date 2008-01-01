Putri Bali Design was held in 2008. We are a professional architecture-interior design consultant and interior contractor company. Architecture and interior Design is not only about designing building and spaces. We do the process and the product of planning and designing to make a work of art. For us Architecture and Interior Design is "The way of living".
- Interior contractor
- Architecture-Interior design consultant
- Denpasar
- Runner-up for IAI Bali Award 2019, Category Rumah Tinggal Sederhana in 100 m2.
Jl. PB Sudirman No.19 A
80113 Denpasar
Indonesia
+62-81383399100 www.putribalidesign.com
Our mission is to achieve customer's satisfaction. From the first phase of planning and design process until the fit out works. Our vision refer to our tagline "Design For Satisfaction" and it has made us become innovative and reputable company in this business.