DNB Design & Construction or usualy abbreviated as DNB dCons is a construction services company specializing in low-rise residential and commercial building. Our work area is in Central Java, Indonesia. We’re confident that, given the opportunity, our construction team members will quickly impress you with their work expertise and passion to get the job done.
- Layanan
- Kontraktor
- Area layanan
- Jawa Tengah dan Banyumas
- Alamat
-
Jl. Warga Bakti I
53115 Banyumas
Indonesia
+62-81329885671 dnbdcons.launchaco.com