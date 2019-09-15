Bakti Putra Indonesia is manned by a dedicated team of professionals. Architects & Engineers under AstoirnuberGroup which provides a wide range of architect services such as Design, house building services (new buildings and home renovations) commercial buildings (shops, supermarkets, supermakets, plazas) office buildings (Offices, Hotels and Apartments) interior design parks (houses, commercial, offices) sports centers and other constructions
- Design Architecture
- Planning
- Supervision
- Structure Analysis
- Design Consultans
- Malang
- Batu
- Batu City
- East Java
- Indonesia
-
Ir. Soekarno No. 95 Batu City
65326 Batu, Batu City, East Java
Indonesia
+62-81241409200 baktiputraindonesia.wordpress.com