Rajacombe
Arsitek di Batu, Batu City, East Java
    Bakti Putra Indonesia is manned by a dedicated team of professionals. Architects & Engineers under AstoirnuberGroup which provides a wide range of architect services such as Design, house building services (new buildings and home renovations) commercial buildings (shops, supermarkets, supermakets, plazas) office buildings (Offices, Hotels and Apartments) interior design parks (houses, commercial, offices) sports centers and other constructions

    Layanan
    • Design Architecture
    • Planning
    • Supervision
    • Structure Analysis
    • Design Consultans
    Area layanan
    • Malang
    • Batu
    • Batu City
    • East Java
    • Indonesia
    Alamat
    Ir. Soekarno No. 95 Batu City
    65326 Batu, Batu City, East Java
    Indonesia
    +62-81241409200 baktiputraindonesia.wordpress.com
