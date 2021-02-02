เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

SECTIONS HOME DESIGN
Arsitek Interior di Tangerang Selatan, Kota Tangerang Selatan, Banten, Indonesia
    • Industrial Vape Store Project ( Mr Irvan ), SECTIONS HOME DESIGN SECTIONS HOME DESIGN Bandara Gaya Industrial
    Industrial Vape Store Project ( Mr Irvan )
    Ashanty Hermansyah Podcast Room , SECTIONS HOME DESIGN SECTIONS HOME DESIGN Bandara Gaya Eklektik
    Ashanty Hermansyah Podcast Room
    Brazen Restaurant & cofee shop, SECTIONS HOME DESIGN SECTIONS HOME DESIGN Bandara Minimalis
    Brazen Restaurant & cofee shop
    OUR PROJECTS, SECTIONS HOME DESIGN SECTIONS HOME DESIGN Bandara Gaya Industrial Multicolored
    OUR PROJECTS

    SECTIONS is a company brand of CV. KREASI SENI BANGSA



    which is engaged in design consultancy, interior design, architectural

    planning and contractors based in South Tangerang, Indonesia.


    Founded in 2016 with a different company name and a different brand, it had

    experienced ups and downs but we still survive until now. In 2019 we

    decided to revolutionize and regenerate structures and organizations for

    a strong and solid team. From here we become one of the most trusted

    consultants on design, interior design, architectural planning and contractors in Indonesia.


    Even some projects from SECTIONS have spread a lot ranging from the island of Java to Borneo.


    Layanan
    • Interior Design
    • Building construction
    • home renovation
    • interior design in 2D and 3D
    • jasa arsitek
    • jasa konstruksi
    Area layanan
    • Tangerang Selatan
    • Kota Tangerang Selatan
    • Banten
    • Indonesia
    Alamat
    Jl. Magnolia VIII No.54, Jelupang, Kec. Serpong Utara, Kota Tangerang Selatan, Banten 15323, Indonesia
    15323 Tangerang Selatan, Kota Tangerang Selatan, Banten, Indonesia
    Indonesia
    +62-8179777889 Sections.co.id
