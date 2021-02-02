SECTIONS is a company brand of CV. KREASI SENI BANGSA
which is engaged in design consultancy, interior design, architectural
planning and contractors based in South Tangerang, Indonesia.
Founded in 2016 with a different company name and a different brand, it had
experienced ups and downs but we still survive until now. In 2019 we
decided to revolutionize and regenerate structures and organizations for
a strong and solid team. From here we become one of the most trusted
consultants on design, interior design, architectural planning and contractors in Indonesia.
Even some projects from SECTIONS have spread a lot ranging from the island of Java to Borneo.
- Layanan
- Interior Design
- Building construction
- home renovation
- interior design in 2D and 3D
- jasa arsitek
- jasa konstruksi
- Area layanan
- Tangerang Selatan
- Banten
- Alamat
-
Jl. Magnolia VIII No.54, Jelupang, Kec. Serpong Utara, Kota Tangerang Selatan, Banten 15323, Indonesia
15323 Tangerang Selatan, Kota Tangerang Selatan, Banten, Indonesia
+62-8179777889 Sections.co.id