เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

Untuk memaksimalkan layanan, mohon perbaharui browser anda secara bebas biaya. Cukup klik pada ikon ini.

Ruangan
Para Profesional
Majalah
DIY
Daftar sebagai Profesional
Premium
Keluar
Vinyasa Yoga School Bali
Bisnis Lain di Tegallalang, Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia
Selayang pandang 0Proyek (0) 0Buku Ide (0)
Tinjauan (0)
edit edit in admin Minta tinjauan Proyek baru
Minta tinjauan Sunting profil
Proyek baru
  • Go Premium
    • Klik untuk menyelesaikan

    Vinyasa Yoga Teacher Training School offers you a top rated yoga teacher training in Bali, Indonesia. Yoga is the training which can give you plenty of benefits when it is performed in a peaceful place. Yoga gives the genuine feelings of serenity, body and soul. Our knowledgeable and experienced teachers teach you vinyasa yoga and Ashtanga yoga teacher training primary series that helps prepare you as an International yoga Instructor. Our courses like 100 hour, 200 hour and 300 hour yoga teacher training  course in Bali are unique and affordable. We only teach small-sized classes, so that each student gets the attention and help that they need. We are being recognized as a Yoga Alliance International Certified Yoga Training Center.

    Layanan
    • Vinyasa yoga
    • Ashtanga yoga
    • Affordable yoga
    • yoga teacher training
    • 100 hour yoga teacher training
    • 200 hour yoga teacher training
    • 300 hour yoga teacher training
    Area layanan
    • Balikpapan
    • Kota Balikpapan
    • Kalimantan Timur
    • Indonesia
    • Tegallalang
    • Gianyar
    • Bali
    Alamat
    80561 Tegallalang, Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia
    Indonesia
    +91-9958672399 balivinyasayogaschool.com
      Add SEO element