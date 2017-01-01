Bonzer Studio offers a complete creative direction, interior design, and architectural design services, the studio’s projects range from commercial to residential sector. Since 2017 we have collaborated with clients to achieve measurable business results and better living-working environments. Under the creative direction of Surabaya-based designers, the studio celebrates clients who seek innovative ways of developing green architecture design. Our designers are able to draw on a wide range of talents and diverse backgrounds, including architecture, interior design, product design and graphic design.