















We are Ong Cen Kuang design based/crafted in Bali - Indonesia. Focusing

on the designer lamp productions.





















Our missions is handcrafting poetic yet elegant lighting with twist of

unexpected material choices.





At ONG CEN KUANG we create original, hand-crafted pieces that let the unique materials’ characters to speak for themselves. Our creations are timeless and innovative, fusing traditional craft with modern elements, resulting in pieces filled with stories and soul.















