เบราว์เซอร์ของคุณเก่าเกินไป

Untuk memaksimalkan layanan, mohon perbaharui browser anda secara bebas biaya. Cukup klik pada ikon ini.

Ruangan
Para Profesional
Majalah
DIY
Daftar sebagai Profesional
Premium
Keluar
Ong Cen Kuang
Desainer Lighting di Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali, Indonesia
Selayang pandang 0Proyek (0) 0Buku Ide (0)
Tinjauan (0)
edit edit in admin Minta tinjauan Proyek baru
Minta tinjauan Sunting profil
Proyek baru
  • Go Premium





    • We are Ong Cen Kuang design based/crafted in Bali - Indonesia. Focusing

    on the designer lamp productions.




     



    Our missions is handcrafting poetic yet elegant lighting with twist of

    unexpected material choices.


    At ONG CEN KUANG we create original, hand-crafted pieces that let the unique materials’ characters to speak for themselves. Our creations are timeless and innovative, fusing traditional craft with modern elements, resulting in pieces filled with stories and soul.




     


    Layanan
    • Decorative Lighting
    • designing and building lighting fixtures
    Area layanan
    Indonesia
    Alamat
    Gedung Gloria, Graha Permai Indah, Jln.Panji, No.11B, Banjar Kwanji, Kuta Utara
    80361 Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali, Indonesia
    Indonesia
    +62-8125055300 www.ockdesigns.com
      Add SEO element