We are Ong Cen Kuang design based/crafted in Bali - Indonesia. Focusing
on the designer lamp productions.
Our missions is handcrafting poetic yet elegant lighting with twist of
unexpected material choices.
At ONG CEN KUANG we create original, hand-crafted pieces that let the unique materials’ characters to speak for themselves. Our creations are timeless and innovative, fusing traditional craft with modern elements, resulting in pieces filled with stories and soul.
- Layanan
- Decorative Lighting
- designing and building lighting fixtures
- Area layanan
- Indonesia
- Alamat
-
Gedung Gloria, Graha Permai Indah, Jln.Panji, No.11B, Banjar Kwanji, Kuta Utara
80361 Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali, Indonesia
Indonesia
+62-8125055300 www.ockdesigns.com