Artha Prada provides design, construction, and project management solutions all across Indonesia. Driven by a full service, in-house team of architecture, interior design, and construction professionals, Artha Prada is ready to serve your project of any type of scale.

From construction management, layout reconfiguration, to interior design, Artha Prada provides peace of mind and tailored to customer construction services through a diverse team of in-house professionals. This collaborative approach between finance, construction, design and architecture experts ensures stress-free and smooth experience, giving you the tools and insights to make intelligent decisions and optimize costs.

Here at Artha Prada, we paint an honest picture by providing an education in construction using real numbers, real designs, real schedules and real results.